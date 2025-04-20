Lakers' LeBron James Appears to Be Unfazed After Rough Game 1
The Los Angeles Lakers stumbled out of the gates in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers were flat, out-hustled, and lacked the physicality compared to the Timberwolves. It was a rather embarrassing and disappointing performance by L.A. The good news, though, is that it is Game 1. It is not the end of the world, despite not being in the position L.A. wants to start in.
While many are concerned with the Lakers' performance, that doesn't include Lakers superstar LeBron James. James appeared to be unfazed by the loss and his performance, posting this on his personal Instagram account less than 24 hours after the loss.
James has a partnership with the game Royal Kingdom. He recently appeared in a hilarious commercial for the game.
However, while James is doing his best to advertise the game, he did himself and his team no favors in Saturday's blowout Game 1 loss.
James was relatively flat, and frankly, he looked old in the loss to the Timberwolves.
In 36 minutes of action, the 40-year-old recorded 19 points on a poor 8-of-18 shooting from the field, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks. He also finished the game with a -22 in the plus/minus department.
James did not look like himself. It is unclear if it had to do with the long layoff that lasted from last Friday to Saturday or if he is not 100 percent, as his groin could be affecting him. Nonetheless, he needs to figure it out quickly.
The Lakers will now, at best, look to split the first two games and head to Minnesota with the series tied. James needs to do better, and so does the rest of the team.
Outside of Luka Doncic, no one else showed up for the Lakers. James and Austin Reaves combined for only 35 points on 13-of-31 shooting from the field. They were lackluster on both sides of the court, but especially on offense, where they excel the most.
It was a poor performance all around, and they'll look to turn the page for Game 2 on Tuesday.
James has to elevate his play—if he doesn’t, the Lakers could find themselves in a difficult spot.
