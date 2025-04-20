Magic Johnson Blasts Lakers, JJ Redick Following Brutal Game 1 Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped the first game of the 2025 playoffs, losing fairly easily to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota blew the Lakers off the court, taking Game 1 with ease.
It was a poor effort from the Lakers, and they now find themselves down 0-1 in the series. Minnesota took back home-court advantage from the Lakers, grabbing an edge in the matchup.
Naturally, many fans were upset at the performance, considering Los Angeles entered the series as the favorite to win. Former Lakers star Magic Johnson was included in that, taking to social media to let his feelings out on the loss.
"Tonight was one of the Lakers worst performances this season. They were flat, had no energy, and they played like it was a regular season game."
The former star also specifically named Lakers head coach JJ Redick during his rant on social media.
"Coach JJ Redick did a great job all season but he didn’t do a good job for Game 1. The Lakers stood around on offense, played too much one-on-one basketball, and he didn’t make any necessary adjustments."
All in all, it was simply a very bad game for the Lakers. Luckily for Los Angeles, they can look ahead to Game 2 and hopefully be better prepared.
Game 2 is now a must-win for the Lakers as they don't want to go out on the road down 0-2 in the series. Los Angeles has to come out with more energy in the second game and match the physicality of the Timberwolves.
The Lakers will need a total team effort to take down the Timberwolves in Game 2. Star guard Luka Doncic was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers in Game 1, but he can't do everything by himself.
Los Angeles will need co-star LeBron James to step up if they want to make this a series. Additionally, they will need more defensive presence across the board as they try to even this best-of-seven series.
