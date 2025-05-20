Kobe Bryant's Daughter, Natalia Bryant, Honors Father With Special Graduation Dedication
Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant, graduated from the University of Southern California on Friday and honored her father in a special way.
Natalia, Kobe's eldest daughter, wore a sash with her father's iconic Nike sheath logo at the top, hovering over her right heart.
Natalia graduated from USC's prestigious film department.
Many celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan, New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu, and USC star guard JuJu Watkins, spread their love to Kobe's daughter.
Kobe's iconic logo, which first appeared in 2005, has become a defining symbol of his brand, especially throughout his sneaker line and merchandise. The design was influenced by the shape and symbolism of ancient samurai swords, reflecting Kobe’s pursuit of discipline and precision.
In addition, Bryant embraced the nickname “Mamba” and developed the “Mamba Mentality”—a mindset rooted in relentless focus and competitive fire. The concept was partly inspired by the film Kill Bill, where the Black Mamba was depicted as lethal and efficient—qualities Kobe aimed to channel on the court.
According to Ilya Lavrov of Turbologo, the "four upper diagonal elements which symbolize moving forward, progress, development, and a desire to win. That is true about the basketball player. He never gave up in face of difficulties and always moved forward. Also, these shapes represent upward movement, which a player performs when he throws curveballs."
Kobe left his mark on not only the entire basketball world but certainly his family. It has been five years since his tragic passing, as well as that of his second-oldest daughter, Gianna.
Vanessa Bryant recently shared insights on the updated emblem, which draws inspiration from Kobe’s original logo and the essence of his Black Mamba spirit. The variation pays tribute to his legacy, symbolizing the mentality, drive, and fearlessness that defined him both on and off the court.
"We designed this emblem in his honor," Vanessa Bryant said. "We hope this inspires the Mamba mentality in every aspiring Olympian and Paralympian. We're so proud to see this emblem represent the Los Angeles Games. I know Kobe would be so proud to host the Games in this great city."
