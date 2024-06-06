Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Responds to LeBron James Comments
On the latest episode of the Mind the Game podcast with potential future Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, All-NBA L.A. forward LeBron James called former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving the most "gifted player the NBA has ever seen" before Irving and the Dallas Mavericks go up against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
James added that he's 'so f---ing mad' he's no longer teammates with Irving. James previously lobbied for the Los Angeles Lakers to bring in Irving when he was getting traded by the Brooklyn Nets, but Irving was sent to the Mavericks instead and the Lakers lost out.
"I'm so f---ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth," James said. "I'm so f---ing mad at the same time that I'm not his running mate anymore."
Irving has since responded to the comments from James ahead of Game 1 against the Celtics, saying he also missing LeBron.
"I mean, I have a great reaction," Irving said, via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. It's appreciated. A lot of gratitude there as well. Obviously, I am at a different age, different place in my life. So is he. I think we have both been able to mature and really appreciate what we were able to accomplish.
"I think there were some things that got in the way of our relationship when I was younger... Definitely miss him."
The two of course played together on the Cavaliers for three seasons, helping the Cavaliers win a championship in 2016 after pulling off an epic comeback during the Golden State Warriors when they were trailing 3-1 in the series. Following their time together in Cleveland, James went to the Lakers and Irving went to the Celtics, Nets, and now Mavericks.
