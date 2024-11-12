Lakers Could Be Perfect Trade Landing Spot For Struggling East Squad's Star Big Man
The 6-4 Los Angeles Lakers need big man help. The reeling 2-8 Milwaukee Bucks need depth. Could both sides help each other out?
Per Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Bucks have apparently asked around the league about potentially shopping reserves Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and MarJon Beauchamp.
Beauchamp is not part of head coach Doc Rivers' regular rotation plans, having appeared in just seven games, averaging a scant 3.6 minutes per. Connaughton is having his worst season in seven years. The 6-foot-5 swingman out of Notre Dame, now 31, is logging averages of just 4.2 minutes a night on .350/.269/.875 shooting splits, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across 16.4 minutes a night.
But Portis could be an appetizing fit for teams in search of frontcourt bolstering — and the Los Angeles Lakers fit that bill. The team just revealed that reserve center/power forward Christian Wood, who has yet to return from a spring left knee surgery, suffered a massive setback while recuperating, and is going to be reassessed in another four weeks.
The Lakers have been making due with troubled center Jaxson Hayes as All-NBA center Anthony Davis' primary backup. Hayes, a raw 24-year-old out of the University of Texas at Austin, has been productive in fits and starts. While playing in all 10 of the Lakers' games this year (one start), Hayes has averaged 6.3 points on 70.6 percent shooting from the field and 78.9 percent shooting from the foul line, 4.6 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 assists a game. Veteran power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who missed all but 29 games for L.A. last year with his own health woes, also has yet to suit up. Two-way center Christian Koloko was finally cleared to suit up after sitting out the entirety of the 2023-24 season by the league, and has cameoed briefly in a pair of games.
But none of these players have the consistent scoring versatility Portis does. Portis is essentially a better-liked version of Wood (which is saying something, since Portis did break then-Chicago Bulls teammate Nikola Mirotic's face during a practice dispute once) — a jump-shooting, fairly athletic big man who's still capable of cleaning the glass. Across 10 games this year, the 6-foot-10 Arkansas product is averaging a solid 12.5 points on .454/.267/.818 shooting splits, 8.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals a night.
Los Angeles has lots of scoring guards. The Bucks could use some bench help, especially if they're giving up on Portis. Point guard D'Angelo Russell — whose $18.7 million contract expires this year — makes sense as a microwave scorer, but maybe the Bucks will look to add the defensive help of Jarred Vanderbilt and a cost-effective wing on a minimum deal like Cam Reddish.
