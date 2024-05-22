Lakers News: LA Front Office Still Haunted By Terrible Trade
When the Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and a first round draft pick for the maximum contract of a rapidly aging Russell Westbrook, you didn't need to be a genius to know the deal would be a disaster for the organization.
Although it sure seems like the utter failure of the transaction took L.A.'s front office, led by team president Rob Pelinka, by surprise, per Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily. The deal's aftershocks are still resonating so much that it's given Pelinka pause with regards to adding yet another ball-hogging, defense-free All-Star point guard to the mix this summer in the former of pricey Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
“That trade shook the organization to its core,” a source told Irwin. “They gave up the two best players and a first-rounder and then had to give up more stuff to move him. That move put a strain on everyone even on some of the relationships in those walls. If they make another big swing on that kind of player again, it’ll be for someone they know will put them in position to win a championship. I’m not sure Trae is that.”
During its first season with Westbrook, L.A. sunk from being a playoff pseduo-contender to the Western Conference's No. 11 seed with a 33-49 record (it was a relatively weak year) in 2021-22. The team seemed well on its way to missing the
