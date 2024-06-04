LA Star Makes Pro-Lakers NBA Finals Pick Amid Trade Rumors
The 2024 NBA Finals are set for Thursday, June 6, and a new champion will be crowned for the sixth consecutive season. These finals will be between the Western Conference champions, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Laker's biggest rival, the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics.
The Celtics are vying for their 18th championship in franchise history, while the Mavs are gunning for their second. The Lakers and Celtics are tied for the most NBA championships ever with 17.
Hardcore Laker fans are hoping the underdogs Mavs get the job done, and that includes current Laker guard Austin Reaves. Reaves appeared in a Zoom call with the media today to talk about playing in the American Century Championship golf tournament next month, and he revealed his final pick.
Reaves is choosing the Mavs to win it all because he simply "can't choose Boston," per Nevada Sports Net.
Reaves is a true Laker through and through. The 26-year-old guard is coming off arguably his best season as a pro thus far, averaging 15.9 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Reaves is a vital part of the team; however, there's a chance L.A. could give him up this summer for a superstar-level player.
It's not certain just yet, but many reports suggest that Reaves's time in L.A. could be numbered. While that's the case, the Lakers brass will reportedly do all they can to keep Reaves during trade talks this offseason.
Reaves has proven himself to be an excellent fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis and a reliable scorer, especially down the stretch of games. Any team would be lucky to have Reaves, and the Lakers want to ensure they have Reaves and another potential star they could acquire via trade.
The Lakers want to be playing a year from now to fight for their 18th title and surpass the Celtics for most titles all-time.
