The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams vying for Bradley Beal's signature as the former All-Star guard mulls a buyout from his current contract.
Beal is still contracted with the Phoenix Suns and is set to make $53 million this season. He also has a $57 million player option for the 2026-2027 season.
The Suns are rebuilding their roster after trading away Kevin Durant, and the team's roster has a ton of guards. Beal is reportedly looking to compete for an NBA championship which leaves him looking for another team.
Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that the negotiations for his buyout are going well, and he is set to be a free agent. The Lakers are among the potential landing spots for Beal.
"One week removed from the start of NBA free agency, most of the league is without cap space or the necessary exceptions it would take to give Beal that much money on a two-year contract," Katz wrote in a story.
"Various organizations Beal could consider can’t give him that much, either. According to a league source, the list of teams Beal has thought about includes the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks."
He added: "The Lakers could find a way to offer Beal the biannual exception, worth $5.1 million in starting salary."
Last season, Beal averaged 17 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, though his defense has declined over the years.
A new fresh start on the Lakers could help him return to his previous best. He would likely start alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.
Defensively, that trio would need to play better to make it a tangible NBA lineup, but coach JJ Redick showed an impressive ability to set the team up well defensively.
Beal still has the capability to defend at a solid level, and his scoring prowess remains intact, though he will likely have better offers elsewhere, which makes his arrival in Los Angeles unlikely.
The Clippers would be able to offer him a little more money, while the Golden State Warriors could make some moves to offer him by far the most, and a much more prominent role alongside Stephen Curry.
