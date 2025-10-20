Lakers Announce Injury Update on Bronny James Ahead of Season Opener
With the start of the regular season a day away, the Los Angeles Lakers revealed some general injury news on some of its players.
Rookie forward Adou Thiero — coming back from a knee issue – is a "modified" participant in practice. The same can be said about last year's second round pick Bronny James.
Thiero, taken in the second round this season out of Arkansas, is a player the franchise has considerable hopes for. He's been dealing with a knee issue dating back to this past season with the Razorbacks. Even then, the team recognizes what sort of player he could one day develop into.
Thiero is a plus-athlete with terrific length and a true nose for the ball. OG Anunoby may be a best-case scenario comparison for Thiero. At the very least, if he can become an elite defensive player with passable shooting skills, there's a role for him as soon as this season.
James is in an interesting situation. He toggled back and forth between the G League affiliate and the Lakers main roster. While there are certain aspects of his game that do need tweaking and further refinement, there's no doubt James has improved since being taken out of USC a year ago.
The athleticism and burst has always been present. The next steps in his game include becoming a more sure-handed ballhandler, and an even more ferocious on-ball defender. Many compare James to a prime Avery Bradley in terms of an undersized two guard with above-average quickness and strong defensive chops.
The Lakers would be thrilled if that scenario unfolded. Marcus Smart's presence could be a major benefit for James learning the ropes on how to be an effective defensive player. Given Smart's profile and past history, there are few better equipped to mentor a young guard on that end of the floor.
In terms of playing time this year for both James and Thiero, it could be a climb. Aside from Smart and Austin Reaves, the backcourt figures to be fortified by veteran guard Gabe Vincent. On the wing, Luka Doncic, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, and Dalton Knecht figure to gobble up much of the time there.
Having said that, if the Lakers are struggling to guard the ball, these two young athletes could conceivably find themselves in the rotation sooner than later.
