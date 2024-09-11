Lakers Announce Theme Night Plans For 2024-25 Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have announced the theme nights the team has planned at the Crypto.com arena for the 2024-25 season.
The celebrations kick off on opening night, Oct. 22, when the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves to kick off the season. On opening night, the Lakers are holding a Jerry West Celebration, in honor of the late Lakers Hall of Famer who died in June at the age of 86.
West won one championship during his 14-year playing career with the Lakers and later became a five-time champion with the franchise as an executive for the Showtime Lakers.
The Lakers will also honor West throughout the entire season by wearing a patch on their uniforms in his honor.
Four days after the Jerry West celebration, the Lakers will hold Pride Night on Oct. 26 when they host the Sacramento Kings.
In honor of Veteran's day, the Lakers will hold Veteran's Night on Nov. 10 when they host the Toronto Raptors.
Later that month the Lakers will host City of Los Angeles Night on Nov. 21 for their game against the Orlando Magic.
The Lakers do not have any themed nights planned for December but will return in January to hold the jersey retirement ceremony of former Lakers guard Michael Cooper. Cooper, who won five NBA championships with the Lakers and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 1987, will have his No. 21 retired in front of the home crowd as the Lakers face the San Antonio Spurs.
The Lakers will honor the late Jerry Buss later in January on Jan. 21. Buss, who died in 2013, purchased the Lakers in 1979 and saw the team win 10 different championships over his ownership tenure.
In February, the Lakers will host Mental Health Awareness Night on Feb 8., during the Lakers' game against the Indiana Pacers. Three days later, they will hold In the Paint Night on Feb. 11 as they host the Utah Jazz. The third theme night of February will take place on Feb. 27 when the Lakers hold Girl Dad Night. This will be the second time the Lakers have hosted Girl Dad Night.
The Lakers' theme nights conclude on April 11, when they hold Fan Appreciation Night for their second-last game of the regular season, and final home game of the regular season. The Lakers will take on the Houston Rockets.
More Lakers:
Lakers Plan to Honor Legendary Former Guard This Season in Special Way