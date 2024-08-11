Lakers' Anthony Davis Makes Statement Regarding His 2028 Olympics Status
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis remains open to representing Team USA again at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. When asked by reporters if he would return for LA 2028, Davis responded by saying, "I think so."
Davis just helped Team USA win an Olympic gold medal for the second time in his career on Saturday, after previously helping Team USA win gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Davis helped Team USA earn a 98-87 victory, recording eight points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks in the win over France.
Davis primarily came off the bench for Team USA during the 2024 Olympic Games, averaging 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He was also efficient when he was on the court, making 62.5% of his shots from the field. Joel Embiid was the primary starter at center throughout the Olympics, but Davis maximized his role off the bench as he helped the U.S. win another gold.
The U.S. men's Olympic basketball team has now won five straight gold medals in the men's basketball tournament, having won every gold going back to the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.
If Davis does opt to return to the 2028 team, he would be 35 years old. That would make Davis one of the team's veterans, as this is expected to be the final Olympic Games for LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant.
Davis's teammate both on the Lakers and Team USA, LeBron, had another spectacular Olympic performance as well. James averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game during the 2024 Olympic Games. LeBron, who previously won Olympic gold medals in Beijing and London, as well as a bronze at Athens 2004, was named the men's basketball tournament MVP for his efforts.
In the meantime, Davis will return for his sixth season with the Lakers this fall. Coming off a disappointing campaign in 2023-24, Davis and the Lakers will look to make a deeper run in the playoffs next season. Davis averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game last season.
