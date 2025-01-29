Lakers' Anthony Davis Will Miss Time With Significant Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Anthony Davis for at least the rest of their six-game Grammy road trip.
Davis, who left early Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an abdominal muscle strain, will return to Los Angeles and be re-evaluated in one week.
The Athletic’s Jovan Buha shared via X.
Davis suffered the injury in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game at Philadelphia.
Davis walked to the locker room with his right hand over his stomach when he left with 2:10 to go in the first quarter. He left the game with four points and two rebounds in 10 minutes of action before he was hurt.
He was coming off arguably his best performance of the season on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets when he recorded a season-high 42 points and 23 rebounds in a victory.
Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke on the significance of losing Davis on Tuesday night after the 76ers routed L.A.
"When our best player goes out, it's always challenging," said James, who had 31 points but committed nearly as many turnovers (8) as the Sixers (9). "If he's out from the beginning, then we have a game plan set. We know what to expect, we know what our lineup is going to be. But when AD or any one of our guys go down throughout the course of a game, it's just tough."
Davis did not speak to reporters after the game.
The 31-year-old will miss at least the next four games, which include the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Golden State Warriors on Feb.6, the day of the trade deadline.
This is a significant loss for the Lakers in more ways than one. Davis is the Lakers’ best player, and the numbers speak for themselves.
In the season, he is averaging 25.7 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks in 42 games played.
For the past two seasons, Davis has been healthy and playing some of his best basketball since he arrived in Los Angeles, or at least since the 2019-20 championship season.
The Lakers lack at the center position outside of Davis. He has been vocal about an upgrade at the center position, and with this injury, the Lakers may have no other choice but to appease him with eight days till the deadline.
