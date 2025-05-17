Lakers Are Far Worse Off Than Warriors Entering Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have some decisions to make as the offseason approaches.
Rob Pelinka surely wants to maximize the remainder of LeBron James' career while also having an eye on the post-James future centering around Luka Doncic. Acquiring players that accentuate Doncic's talents while also enabling the team to be competitive in the interim should be the major goal.
Landing a center is of the highest importance. Adding youth and athleticism to the wing spots would be ideal, as well as securing some sort of combo guard that can come off the bench and score.
The Lakers compete with rival Golden State for the Pacific Division crown on an annual basis. Much like LA, the Warriors are a proud franchise trying to squeeze out as much as they can in the Steph Curry-era before a rebuild occurs.
In the clip displayed above, notable sports icon Colin Cowherd offered his two cents on why he believes the Golden State Warriors are better positioned to improve their team relative to the Los Angeles Lakers. Cowherd specifically riffs on trade chips each team has, in addition to how their aging superstars fit into the equation moving forward.
"I don't think the Lakers are in this good position. They don't have Steve Kerr. I don't think they want to part ways with Austin Reaves, where the Warriors absolutely want to part ways with [Jonathan] Kuminga. So, they'll sign and trade him," Cowherd said. "Both Steph [Curry] and Jimmy Butler are absolute workaholics and grinders. LeBron [James] is older than Steph."
This is certainly one take on the situation both teams are facing. Cowherd's opinion is an interesting one — though there are some inconsistencies with this take.
Kuminga, relative to Reaves, has far less value on the trade market. Reaves is a proven playmaker with the ability to play on and off the ball. Kuminga is an exciting talent that's yet to fully realize his potential,— and there's a chance he never does. Whatever Golden State gets back in a hypothetical Kuminga deal likely isn't going to be as impactful as what Reaves brings to the table.
Secondly, Curry (37) and Butler (35) are both not only aging, but have dealt with several injuries over the years. It's far from a sure bet that either can last a full season moving forward. James actually has a cleaner health record comparatively speaking despite his age (40). In addition, Golden State's core revolves around three players (including Draymond Green) all in their mid-to-late 30s.
Doncic (26) and Reaves (27) are just about to hit their primes.
