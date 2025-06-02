Lakers Attached to Timberwolves Star Free Agent as Landing Spot
The Los Angeles Lakers have plenty of questions to answer around the roster as the offseason begins. After being knocked out in the first round of the postseason, the Lakers need to figure out a way to build a more well-rounded team.
But the main area of need comes from the frontcourt. Los Angeles was exposed in the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the front office will do whatever it can to help rectify that fact.
However, Los Angeles shouldn't look too far to potentially find a missing piece. The Timberwolves have a few crucial players entering free agency this summer, and the Lakers should look to potentially grab one.
According to Ricardo Klein of Newsweek, the Lakers are being named as a prime landing spot for Minnesota center Naz Reid. Reid could help check multiple boxes for the Lakers, and remains a target.
"The Lakers are a team that could use the services of a big, really any reliable big, and Reid could do that and then some. L.A. could be in line to sign Reid, and it is very possible they could do just that. However, if the Lakers pull the trigger on Reid, it will likely be in the form of a sign-and-trade. The Lakers would love to have the 25-year-old, as he could serve as a functioning big man and have the ability to space the floor."
Reid could fit in very well within the system that head coach JJ Redick likes to run. Redick wants his teams to shoot more 3-point shots, and Reid could help bring a new element to the roster.
Last season, Reid averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game. Reid also shot 37.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line last season.
The former 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year is expected to opt out of the final year of his deal to test the open market. Reid has mentioned that he views himself as a starter, and if the Timberwolves can't guarantee him that spot, he could be open to moving elsewhere.
Reid would likely start on the Lakers and could bring some new energy to the team. Los Angeles could have trouble landing Reid due to financial constraints, but he could be a very solid option to consider.
