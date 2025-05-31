Shannon Sharpe Drops Harsh Take on Austin Reaves Lakers Future
Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Austin Reaves has one of the best-value contracts in the league today.
The 6-foot-5 swingman, 27, will earn $13.9 million next season, and has a $14.9 million player option in the final year of the deal, 2026-27. He could probably triple that final salary in free agency if he continues on this trajectory.
That's quite the bargain for a guy who averaged 20.2 points on .460/.377/.877 shooting splits, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds a night.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Attached to Surprising 'Dream' Trade Target
But Reaves' fit alongside the Lakers' two All-Stars, 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James and five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, has come under fire of late.
All three players are above-average ball handlers and scorers, but all three are also sieves on defense. James can still summon his All-Defensive prime self for select possessions in the postseason, but he's generally just no longer that guy on a night-in, night-out basis, given that he is 40 years young.
During an appearance on his podcast "Nightcap" alongside cohost Chad Johnson, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe got real about the fit of Reaves, James and Doncic.
“The Lakers can only pay him [Reaves] so much. You’re gonna go somewhere and get a big payday anyway," Sharpe said. "You ain’t trying to stay with the Lakers when you get $200 million, and they can’t give you that… he has improved every single year; he’s a hell of a player."
Sharpe's praise came to an abrupt conclusion after that.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Offseason Salary Cap Rules, First Apron, Second Apron Explained
"But those three guys are not gonna win anything," Sharpe said. "Now, I’m not saying you gotta package him, but they need a (traditional) big. He’s the only valuable piece that they have."
Sharpe knows what it takes to win it all. The Savannah State product, widely considered to have been one of the best tight ends in NFL history, was a five-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro, and a three-time Super Bowl champion across stints with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens from 1990-2003.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Stan Van Gundy Compares Lakers Landing Shaq to Jalen Brunson Amid Eastern Conference Finals
NBA Insider Reveals Where Lakers' LeBron James is Expected to End Career
Former Lakers Champion Shares Wild Kobe Bryant Story
Lakers' LeBron James Confirms Knee Injury, Makes Major Announcement
George Karl Takes Another Wild Shot at Lakers After Playoff Meltdown
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Seemingly Hints at Free Agency Plans
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.