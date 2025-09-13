Lakers' Biggest Weakness Highlighted By NBA Insider Ahead of New Season
Los Angeles Lakers basketball is right around the corner as NBA training camp and the preseason are nearing their return.
Despite hoping for a massive roster shake-up, the Lakers are fielding a roster similar to last season, which saw them get eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
The organization addressed its most significant need from last season — the center position. Deandre Ayton was brought in as a high-upside reclamation project after flaming out with the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers.
The team's other notable additions were guard Marcus Smart and wing Jake LaRavia. These two players do provide a valuable skill set for the team, but are far from being needle-moving additions.
Now that the offseason is coming to a close, the rotation for the Lakers is coming into focus, and ESPN's Kevin Pelton has identified the team's biggest weakness following all the moves.
"As potent as the Lakers' perimeter trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves is offensively, it's limited defensively," Pelton wrote in a story for ESPN. "Dorian Finney-Smith, now in Houston, served as the Lakers' perimeter stopper after the deadline."
"They added Marcus Smart, but at this stage of his career, Smart might be better against big opponents than defending the point of attack," Pelton notes.
How Can the Lakers Defense Improve?
In order for the Lakers to get stronger defending on the perimeter, the team will need a couple of young players to contribute this season — Bronny James and Adou Thiero.
James looked much more confident during Summer League, showing improved confidence on the ball, while defending at an impressive level as well.
Thiero, the team's second-round pick, defended well in college and showed an elite motor. While his offensive game is a work in progress, he should be able to crack the rotation and help against specific defensive match-ups sooner rather than later.
James and Thiero give the defense a higher upside, along with LaRavia and Ayton, unlocking some untapped defensive potential as well.
The Lakers filled their biggest need — the center position — this summer, but another hole could cost them in the future.
