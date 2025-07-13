Lakers Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Proposal Reunites LeBron James and Anthony Davis
For being relatively quiet all offseason long, LeBron James seemingly has found himself in the news cycle on a near daily basis.
Whether it's a hypothetical return to Cleveland — or rumored disputes with members of the front office — the Los Angeles Lakers star still remains on the team in the wake of opting into a player option worth north of $52 million.
Even with James slated to return to team up with his son Bronny James and fellow superstar Luka Doncic, it hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning at a crazy level. Case-in point an article written by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report. Favale penned several potential trades involving James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
According to Favale, the framework of one trade with James happens to involve the Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks receive: LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Kyle Anderson, Daniel Gafford, Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, 2029 first-round pick (their own, via Dallas)
Utah Jazz receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Philadelphia's 2030 second-round pick (via Dallas), Dallas' 2032 second-round pick
Favale further broke down the method behind this potential madness from the Lakers' point of view.
"Lakers insider Jovan Buha said during a recent episode of Buha’s Block that there has previously been legs to the Dallas Mavericks’ interest in reuniting LeBron James with Kyrie Irving," Favale writes. "This feeling could increase now that they also have Anthony Davis, another former LeBron teammate whom the King sounded like he missed after Los Angeles got bounced from the playoffs."
In this framework, the Lakers would be getting a smattering of playable talents to deepen their rotation, all of whom have experience operating alongside Luka Dončić. This return would eat into their 2027 cap-space plans, but Gafford is the only one with money on the books for that season and should be easily dumpable on his current contract."
Dallas on paper would be a juggernaut with James joining a core with Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively, and Cooper Flagg. The Mavs might 'go for it' and put themselves in immediate title contention.
As for the Lakers, having a Doncic-centric offense with him running the show fully could end up being the best thing for this team. Gafford would immensely improve the team's defense and athleticism up front. Getting back the 2029 first round pick given in the initial Doncic deal enables the team to spin that elsewhere as another asset, or potentially keep with the hopes of adding a young rotation player.
Marshall gives the team some youth and agility on the wing, Thompson and Anderson are proven veterans, and Washington is at the worst a very good rotation player on a playoff team.
While there's skepticism that James would actually be traded, it's fun to delve into these hypotheticals.
