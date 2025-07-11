Lakers, LeBron James 'Butting Heads' Says NBA Executive
When a four-time NBA champion like LeBron James opts into the final season of his contract, two things typically follow: an announcement of his decision and a contract extension.
But the Los Angeles Lakers have done neither of those things. They have yet to announce that he opted into his contract, and there have reportedly not been any conversations about an extension.
One unnamed veteran NBA executive told Hoops Wire that this is strange behavior by the Lakers. James has been at the center of several trade rumors but the NBA executive said his salary is likely too high for a trade.
“Yeah, usually when a star player like LeBron opts into his contract, the team announces the move,” the NBA exec told Hoops Wire. “I find this very strange. Something is definitely going on behind the scenes. I mean, the odds of LeBron getting traded are very, very low. His salary is just too high.”
The NBA executive explained that James and the Lakers may be feuding, as Los Angeles has expressed they are prioritizing the 2026-27 season. This does not align with James’ goal of winning another NBA championship before retiring.
“I think LeBron and the Lakers’ front office are butting heads. They haven’t had an impressive offseason at all and then there are rumors that Rob (Pelinka) is saving cap space for 2027. That’s just idiotic when you have LeBron and Luka,” the NBA executive said.
The Lakers have stilll made a few strong moves this offseason, such as signing former Trail Blazers center DeAndre Ayton to a two-year, $16.6 million contract.
Although the Lakers’ current roster is unlikely to be contenders for an NBA championship this season, Los Angeles GM Rob Pelinka believes signing Ayton will help them eventually win another title.
“Deandre’s playoff experience as a starter on an NBA Finals team also aligns well with our ultimate Lakers championship aspirations,” Pelinka said after signing Ayton.
But James will be 41 next season, so the end of his career is just around the corner. If James wants to win a fifth championship before potentially retiring after this season, it does not seem like the Lakers are on the same page.
