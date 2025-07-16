Lakers' Bronny James Says His Confidence is Growing, And It's Showing On the Court
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is coming into his own as a basketball player, and his performances at the NBA Summer League are showing the strides he has made.
On Monday, James scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished five assists in a showcase of his development.
His father, LeBron, was in the front row to watch his son's amazing game, along with Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, teammate Austin Reaves, and head coach JJ Redick.
After the game, Bronny opened up on his performance and what it says about his development.
“It definitely gave me a little boost, seeing them cheer for me and my teammates,” James said to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.
“Yeah, I can see growth, for sure. Honestly, I just feel like my confidence is growing over the last year and a half or so. So, I’m just going to grow on that and keep my mind right.”
James' coaches also noticed his impact on the game. The Lakers ended up losing 67-58 to the Clippers, but he kept them in the game.
“Bronny came ready. He came ready. He had the spark,” Harding said.
“You want these guys, especially him in that position and who he’ll be with us with the Lakers, when you get your minutes, go hard. Play until exhaustion, we’ll take you out and then we’ll put you back in. I thought that he did that today.
“He did a great job, even on the offensive end in finding players, making reads on pick-and-rolls. I think they struggled guarding him and he did a great job on the defensive end.”
While offense is coming along, Bronny is going to make his money on the defensive end of court. He creates turnovers and can pressure players up and down the court.
He fits well with the Lakers' need for defense, which should get him some chances to crack the rotation.
If his offensive development continues, he could soon pass Gabe Vincent in the guard rotation.
