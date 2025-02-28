Lakers Buyout Market Options Just Got Really Interesting After Recent Release
The Los Angeles Lakers have been pushing forward with their new roster as they look to get ready for the postseason. The Lakers have been much better than people have thought and they remain as a formidable presence within the Western Conference.
The one area that the Lakers are weak in is within the frontcourt. Following the trade of Anthony Davis, Los Angeles is fairly thin in size and it could come back to hurt them.
However, the team has done a good job of positioning themselves on the floor without too many centers. But Los Angeles could always look to add more talent to this roster.
One recent transaction from the Toronto Raptors could be what Los Angeles has been waiting for. The Raptors recently released veteran forward P.J. Tucker and the Lakers could look into him on the buyout market.
Tucker has not played this season and was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers prior to the NBA trade deadline.
While Tucker wouldn't completely solve the Lakers center issue, he has played center in the past. The veteran isn't the same player that he once was but he could offer this group some decent minutes of rebounding and defense.
The Lakers could throw Tucker into the fold for a few minutes at a time, giving other players needed rest down the stretch of the regular season. While he is undersized, Tucker has always played bigger than he really is.
The veteran would also bring championship experience to the table, having won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. Tucker could be a decent option to add more depth for this Lakers team while allowing them some extra bodies for the stretch run.
It remains to be seen if the Lakers will even look to add more talent to the roster but it can't hurt. Los Angeles knows that the playoffs aren't too far away and they want to be ready to go once they start.
