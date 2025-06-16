Lakers Could Bring Back Former Draft Pick to Bolster Roster
Could an old friend be on his way back to Los Angeles to help head coach JJ Redick, Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the rest of the Lakers?
In an Instagram post made by Lakers enthusiast mr.81mr.81, the account made a graphic in which it broke down five possible free agent targets Rob Pelinka may look into pursuing this offseason.
Sighting reporter Khobi Price as the source, the account mentioned specifically the following names: center Luke Kornet, point guard Tre Jones, swingman Dante Exum, wing Amir Coffey, and big man Larry Nance Jr.
Nance Jr. may hold the most intrigue of any name from the sheer standpoint that he once played for the franchise. He was drafted No. 27 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Lakers out of Wyoming.
The springy big man played from 2015-18 in LA before being dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a part of the trade that netted the team Channing Frye and Isaiah Thomas. Since then, Nance has featured for the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, and most recently the Atlanta Hawks.
Nance's biggest issue throughout his career has been his inability to stay healthy. He's never played more than 67games in a single season. In particular, he's dealt with a multitude of leg injuries.
The soon-to-be 33-year-old is one of those players that can be counted upon to provide positivity in the locker room, as well as high-level energy when out on the floor.
The Lakers are all too familiar with what Nance brings from an intangibles standpoint. Though the injuries have zapped a bit of his athletic ability, Nance is still a guy who can credibly guard multiple positions on the floor in a pinch. He's always been known as an active defender, and his three-point shooting has continued to improve as he's gotten older.
More than anything, Nance Jr. wouldn't cost the Lakers very much. Considering how the team is strapped for cash at this present time, a veteran minimum deal could become very palatable especially if Nance Jr. can stay relatively healthy and give the Lakers some much-needed front court depth.
