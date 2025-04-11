Lakers Could Clinch Coveted Playoff Seed With Win Over Rockets
The Los Angeles Lakers are still fighting for seeding in the Western Conference standings. They have yet to lock down home-court advantage, which is still the big goal that they have at the end of the regular season.
Los Angeles still has an opportunity to be seeded anywhere from third to fifth in the West. They currently sit third and are hoping to stay in that position if they can.
They have just two final games left in the regular season. One of them is against the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
Ahead of this matchup against Houston, it looks like the Lakers will be getting some help from the Rockets. Houston's injury report is very full, with a lot of key players being ruled out.
Houston has several players listed out due to various injuries and reasons, including Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, and Jarbari Smith Jr. Those are three of the best players on the roster.
Sengun was listed out due to personal reasons. VanVleet is out due to right ankle soreness. Smith Jr. will miss this game because of left groin soreness.
Houston is already locked into the second seed in the West, so they don't have much to play for. They are trying to stay healthy with the playoffs just around the corner.
Winning this game would clinch home-court advantage for the Lakers, meaning they would finish the season no worse than third in the Western Conference.
Los Angeles will keep playing their best players as long as home-court advantage is still in play.
The Lakers are going to be right in the thick of things once it's all said and done, as long as they can stay healthy. The health of both LeBron James and Luka Doncic is most important to their postseason success.
For this game against Houston, Los Angeles should have the upper hand with a cleaner injury report. After this game against the Rockets, they will close things out against the Portland Trail Blazers.
