Lakers Could Emerge As Surprise Trade Destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Per Insider
Although they may not be his preferred landing spot (allegedly), the Los Angeles Lakers could emerge as a potential surprise blockbuster trade destination for frustrated Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
But there's a considerable catch: Antetokounmpo will need to stay on the Bucks through the end of the 2025-26 season. That's because only by next summer will Los Angeles even approach the combination of appetizing draft assets and veteran talent to appeal to Milwaukee.
Jovan Buha of "Buha's Block" unpacks why how the Lakers could get into the mix for the nine-time All-NBA superstar, who is clearly growing impatient with Milwaukee's flawed team-building. The Bucks have been knocked out in the first round of the playoffs across each of the past three seasons, although in fairness Antetokounmpo himself has missed multiple games due to injury in two of those three postseason runs.
"I think the interesting thing was, the Lakers were positioning themselves as a future cap space team, and a future offseason team earlier in the [2025] offseason, and then there was a shift later in the offseason after EuroBasket, where it came out that now they're open to trading, open to taking on longer-term money," Buha said.
Antetokounmpo, who had previously been seen as a possible free agent target for Los Angeles during the 2027 offseason, could be available sooner than that. A report leaked earlier this week that the two-time league MVP only had eyes for the Knicks this offseason in a possible trade, although as Buha notes, that could certainly be subject to change — and the Lakers should want to be ready.
Buha submits that a combination of future draft equity, young talent and solid vets like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura could possibly entice the Bucks, although he observes that other clubs will at least have far more to offer in the way of movable draft assets.
"Giannis has left the door cracked open, but we've since had the reporting that Giannis' preferred destination was the Knicks, not the Lakers," Buha added. "It's tough to find a Knicks-Giannis trade, so if for whatever reason that can't happen, and Milwaukee refuses to play ball with New York... then the Lakers can swoop in and potentially offer a competitive package. They will have three [first-round] draft picks as of next summer. So could you do something with Austin and three picks, and Dalton and Rui, maybe a Rui sign-and-trade or something?"
Practical Issues Could Impede a Lakers-Antetokounmpo Deal
Reaves, who like Hachimura will reach unrestricted free agency next summer, would also likely need to agree to a sign-and-trade next season.
Although, in theory, either player could reach an extension agreement with the Lakers before the start of the 2026 offseason, Reaves has already declined overtures from Los Angeles, as he'll make significantly more as an unrestricted free agent than he could making a percentage bump on his current team-friendly contract.
