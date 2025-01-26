Lakers Could Part Ways With Rui Hachimura to Land $29M Forward Before Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to scour the trade market for some help. They are looking to make some moves before the trade deadline passes in a couple of weeks. This trade idea for Jerami Grant from Doug McKain of The Big Lead would help them. Here's what that would look like:
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and a 2029 first-round pick
Los Angeles has been linked to a lot of different players and positions. They have been looking at centers who could start next to Anthony Davis, as well as guards who can help facilitate more playmaking.
They aren't limiting themselves to just those two position groups, though. They are keeping their eyes out for anyone that they believe can help them, regardless of position.
The Lakers currently sit fifth in the Western Conference standings, but they aspire to go higher. The West is also bunched up, so any sustained losing streak would see them plummet down the standings.
The best way for them to avoid that is to make a move, whether that be for a starter or some bench help.
For the Lakers, they get two forwards who could help them win right now. Grant has been one of the hottest names on the trade block.
Portland has been fielding trade calls from multiple other teams, so they are going to make sure to take the best deal for them.
This is a good trade for Portland as well because they get some solid young players along with a first-round draft pick. That is something that they really desire with any of the players they might trade.
Grant is the most valuable asset that the Blazers have. Because of that, they are going to be very choosey with the deal they make to get rid of him.
For the Lakers adding Grant would give them another forward who can score and play solid defense. That may not be their most pressing need, though.
Grant is averaging 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season.
