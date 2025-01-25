Anthony Davis Injury Status For Lakers vs Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to get back to normal. They are no longer having games postponed due to the fires in LA.
Now the Lakers can focus on winning games and being a source of distraction for those who are dealing with the loss of their homes. They want to make a run up the Western Conference standings.
Right now, they are fifth in the Western Conference. They are still a full three games back from the fourth spot, which would guarantee them homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
In order to get to that spot, the Lakers need to keep their best players healthy. LeBron James is 40 years old now, and it's hard for him to play in every game the team plays now.
Read more: Lakers 'Highly' Interested in Acquiring $60M Star Center: Report
The Lakers also need to keep Anthony Davis healthy. Davis has been remarkably healthy this year, only missing four games so far. He has a long injury history throughout his career.
Last season was the healthiest he's been in L.A., as Davis played 76 games for the Lakers. Right now, he's playing at an All-NBA level.
Ahead of their matchup with the Warriors, Davis is listed on the injury report. He is listed as probable due to right calf soreness.
Davis has usually played this season when he has been listed as probable on the injury report. They sit him every now and then, but he has played most of the season.
Davis is their only rim protector on the roster right now. They are trying hard to bring in a center to start next to him in the starting lineup, which is something that Davis has been vocal about wanting.
More Lakers news: Lakers Predicted to Bring Back Brandon Ingram in Blockbuster Trade
It remains to be seen whether or not the Lakers will get that deal done. Bringing in another center would help keep Davis healthy as well. That would be the best thing for them moving forward.
As long as James and Davis stay healthy, they are a formidable team to face for anyone. They can make a run in the playoffs.
Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this year.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lonzo Ball Reacts to Possibility of Being Traded Back to Lakers
Lakers Beat Celtics, How Many Points Did Bronny James Score?
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.