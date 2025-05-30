Lakers' Dalton Knecht Linked With Head-Scratching West Rival
The Los Angeles Lakers have a massive summer ahead of them. The expectation for the Lakers is they will make a massive move or two via the trade market to bolster their roster.
More Lakers news: Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Was Reportedly Unhappy For Major Reason
There is only so much they could do on the free agency front, and the class is not as strong as well. So, that leaves the Lakers with the trade route, and it is an avenue they will likely explore. Who the Lakers will trade for and get rid of is the million-dollar question. They have options, but one of the players that comes to mind who could be moved is their rookie forward, Dalton Knecht.
Knecht was on the trading block all season long, and he was eventually traded before it got rescinded. However, that is no different this offseason. Many teams can be interested in the rookie sharpshooter, and a team that could be interested is the Lakers conference rivals, the Denver Nuggets.
According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Nuggets are a team that could make a move for Knecht.
“Knecht is the perfect catch-and-shoot option to put on the court next to Jokić, with the Nuggets possibly jumping in as a third team if the Lakers attempt to trade for a new starting center,” wrote Swartz.
The Lakers had previously agreed to send Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the February trade deadline. The proposed deal, made just a day before the deadline, was centered around Hornets big man Mark Williams. In exchange, Los Angeles was prepared to part with Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round pick, and a future pick swap.
Although that trade ultimately fell through, the Lakers now have another opportunity this summer to explore deals involving their rookie and their valuable 2029 first-round pick.
Knecht could be included as part of a larger trade package should L.A. look to make a move. As a rookie, he averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.
While there’s optimism about what he could become, it’s clear the Lakers are in need of frontcourt help—and Knecht might be a key trade chip in their efforts to land a reliable center.
More Lakers news: Lakers' Dalton Knecht Goes Viral For Partying After Playoff Exit
Lakers' JJ Redick Makes Surprise Appearance at Rams Practice
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.