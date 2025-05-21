Lakers Decision to Let Alex Caruso Walk Looks Worse Now
The Los Angeles Lakers fell short of expectations this season after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The Lakers had high hopes this season, especially after they acquired superstar guard Luka Doncic in a massive trade in early February.
It was a trade that no one saw coming, but one that raised high expectations for the Lakers despite their extremely flawed roster. Regardless, the expectations were there, and they feel short. The Lakers have yet to reach the mountain top since the 2020 season.
The 2020 Lakers were a team stacked with talented veteran players who played their roles well. One of the players was former undrafted free agent Alex Caruso.
The former Texas A&M Aggie made a name for himself with the Lakers and established himself as an elite defender in today's NBA. He started his career in L.A. and played a pivotal role in bringing the Lakers a title.
Caruso spent the first four seasons of his career in L.A., and while the Lakers had the opportunity to keep him past the 2021 season, they let him walk.
Many were baffled by the decision, and four years later, that remains the case. Now, the one-time champion has a chance to capture his second with Oklahoma City Thunder, who now hold a 1-0 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.
His play in the last two games has been a difference for the up-and-coming Thunder team.
Caruso's energy, effort and style of play are among the reasons the Lakers won a title and why the Thunder have a great chance to do so this season.
The 31-year-old was interested in returning to the Lakers, but due to financial limitations, luxury tax implications, and what appeared to be an underappreciation of Caruso's value by the front office, the team ultimately chose not to retain him. Since his departure, the Lakers have struggled to reach championship contention—missing the kind of impact and grit that Caruso consistently brought to the floor.
That decision has haunted the Lakers in the past, especially now, as he landed with not only a title contender but a West title contender.
The Lakers made a poor decision on that one, and now they could likely watch Caruso collect another title in less than a month.
