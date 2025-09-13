Lakers Discussing Trade Surrounding $109 Million All-Star: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to upgrade their roster all summer long so they can be a title contender. They were bounced in the first round of the playoffs last year in a very disappointing series.
Since then, they have made upgrades at the center spot and the backup point guard spot to help fill the holes they have. They might not be done making improvements, either.
The Lakers have been rumored to be interested in upgrading the wing position via trade. They might have one player in particular that they are targeting.
The Lakers might be trying to trade for Andrew Wiggins
Los Angeles has been rumored to be interested in Andrew Wiggins for a while. However, the Miami Heat have said publicly they don't want to move him.
If the Lakers are talking to the Heat about a potential trade, they might be forced to put a first-round pick in any deal. The Heat aren't interested in many other assets that the Lakers could potentially send back.
The Lakers have been trying to trade Dalton Knecht since the moment they canceled the Mark Williams trade. It's clear that they don't see a future with him for whatever reason.
Wiggins would be a nice defensive upgrade from what they have in Rui Hachimura right now, but they would only make a move for the right price. The Lakers have a limited cap situation at the moment.
The Los Angeles Lakers will have to make a choice on Andrew Wiggins
The Lakers are not the only team that is interested in making a move for Wiggins. They have to make sure that their package would be enticing enough for the Heat to deal with them instead of someone else.
Wiggins is a solid defender, but an up-and-down offensive player. He also had some availability issues in the last couple of years. He isn't quite the same player he was back in the 2022 NBA Finals.
After being traded to the Heat last season, Wiggins averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in 17 games played. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
