Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Makes Official Decision on Pending Free Agency
Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith had made a final decision on his contract with the team.
Finney-Smith has decided to decline his $15.4 million player option and become a free agent.
The 32-year-old is coming off a solid half-a season with the team after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets in late December. He was brought to L.A. alongside Shake Milton in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three future second-round picks.
It was reported a few days ago that Finney-Smith has made a decision on his future with the team. On Sunday, it became official, and now he will have the opportunity to join a new team or restructure his contract in L.A. to stay with the purple and gold.
Finney-Smith is heading into free agency, and while the Lakers were hopeful he’d opt-in, there’s still a possibility they bring him back — just not at the same number he was previously owed.
The veteran forward played a pivotal role in L.A., elevating their defense with his versatility and consistently knocking down timely shots. His ability to guard multiple positions and provide reliable spacing made him one of the more underrated contributors on the roster.
In 43 games with the Lakers — including 20 starts — Finney-Smith averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the field and an impressive 39.8 percent from three.
Now entering his 10th NBA season, the 32-year-old remains a valuable asset — and where he ends up next remains one of the more intriguing questions of the offseason.
His future had been somewhat murky in recent weeks, but this latest move offers a bit more clarity.
