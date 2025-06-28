John Calipari Reveals Why Lakers’ Adou Thiero Could Be a Steal
The Los Angeles Lakers made the bold decision to trade up almost 20 spots in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. The trade up to 36 netted them Adou Thiero, a forward from Arkansas.
Thiero was someone that the Lakers' scouts viewed as a first-round talent, which is why they made the move to trade up to get him. They clearly loved him because the trade for that pick put them in the second apron.
Thiero's college coach, John Calipari, had some good things to say about Thiero and what kind of player he is.
Calipari believes that the Lakers got a steal with the spot they were able to land Thiero in.
"Adou Theiro is a first-round talent. I love the physicalness he plays with. He can can play a physical game and he's in one percent."
Calipari said this about a week before the draft happened. He was singing his praises even before the Lakers made the decision to move up to get him in the second round.
The Lakers are now looking to have him as part of their rotation as soon as they can. They need him to be a productive player within the next two years in order for this trade to work out.
GM Rob Pelinka must trust what Calipari had to say about Thiero. The Lakers were in need of a forward who has length and is a solid defender. Thiero was able to do that at Arkansas.
They need to improve their defense as quickly as they can. That's the biggest issue that they had in the first round of the playoffs this year against the Timberwolves.
Getting a center who can protect the rim is going to be at the top of their wishlist this summer. Because of the trade to draft Thiero, they will now have to figure out a trade for a center.
The cap situation is not ideal for the Lakers this offseason. They have to figure out a way to still improve the cap situation after next season.
