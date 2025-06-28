Lakers Sign WNBA Star Angel Reese's Brother
After signing RJ Davis and Eric Dixon as undrafted free agents, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly added another noteworthy player...and this one has one of the most recognizable basketball-playing sisters in the world.
Maryland big man Julian Reese was the latest free agent player to ink a deal with the Lake Show. If his last name is familiar, it's because he's the younger brother of polarizing WNBA player Angel Reese.
Reese steadily improved throughout his four-year career with Maryland. Playing alongside lottery pick Derik Queen, Reese inherited a lot of the 'dirty work' responsibilities.
The 6-foot-9 forward often guarded the best big man on opposing teams. Reese averaged over a block per game during his time with the Terrapins. While not a crazy athlete, Reese boasts good enough feel to make life difficult for post scorers.
Where Reese makes his bones is on the glass. He's a very good rebounder — evidenced by averaging over nine rebounds a game in each of the last two seasons. For good measure, Reese also is an excellent offensive rebounder (averaging 3.0 offensive boards per contest for two-straight years).
Where Reese struggles is as a floor spacing threat. To put it mildly, it's one of the weaker aspects of his game. Over four years, Reese made only seven threes in 24 attempts. In fact, he attempted only one three-point shot over the last three years. To his credit, Reese does finish at the rim well (connecting on .557 of his field-goal attempts).
Is there a pathway for Reese to make the team?
There's no secret the Lakers need help up front. Reese would be an undersized center in this situation, Without being able to space the floor at an adequate level, he could clog the lane for drivers and initiators of the offense (namely Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James).
At the same time, the Lakers clearly need someone that can rebound the basketball. As has been the case throughout the history of the NBA, players that rebound at a high clip with tons of energy tend to carve out roles for themselves on successful teams. This could be Reese's best chance at making the team (if not finding a role in the G-League).
