Lakers 'Dream Target' Might Be Tough to Land Due to Limited Assets
As the Los Angeles Lakers go through the offseason, they have a lot of tough decisions to make. Not only do they have to find a new head coach but general manager Rob Pelinka also is tasked with building a more competitive roster.
Los Angeles has long wanted to bring a third star to town to pair with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, making this the summer that it could possibly happen. The Lakers will have three draft picks to work with in any trades, giving them some assets to use going forward.
However, they are limited in what they can offer, which could cause them to be outbid by other teams. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Lakers have a dream target but it could be tough for them to land him. The target is big man Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz.
“The problem for the Lakers, the best offer is going to be Rui (Hachimura) and Austin Reaves and two first-rounders, let’s say. Well, if I am Oklahoma City, I can beat that. If I am Houston, I can beat that. The Warriors can beat it—it’s a long list,” the GM said.
Markkanen could really help Los Angeles in a multitude of ways. He would give them another star while giving them a big man who could space the floor. He is the ideal big man next to Davis and the duo could be lethal for opponents to try to defend.
"There are a few teams that, when you look at it, he is going to be their dream target,” the GM said. “The Lakers, you get a guy like him with Anthony Davis, and that’s perfect for both guys. The Knicks would love to get hold of him. The Heat, again, put him with Bam (Adebayo) and that is the pair you want to build around, you can send Jimmy (Butler) wherever he wants."
While it's unlikely that the Lakers trade for Markkanen, they can at least try. Utah can be a tough team to trade with but if they feel the Lakers' offer is strong, maybe they pull the trigger on a deal.
