Lakers Eyeing Long Time Target as Offseason Plans Take Shape
The Los Angeles Lakers have a crucial offseason ahead of them. After their season ended abruptly in the first round of the playoffs, it is clear as day that the Lakers need to bolster their roster in a significant way.
The Lakers have a ton on their plate, but at the top of the list for the team is acquiring a center. That is the position they lacked down the stretch and eventually committed to small ball, or what some call “medium” ball, in the last two games of the season.
Their lack of size contributed to their downfall this past season. As the Lakers enter the 2025-26 season, they aim to bolster their center depth. Because of that, they have Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on their board and pretty high on it, according to Anthony Irwin of Clutch Points.
Irwin mentioned how the Lakers are high on Capela as they look to bolster the center position.
“League sources anticipate yet another tough market for free agents this summer, but it’s not so dry that Steven Adams will be available to the Lakers, let alone Myles Turner or Naz Reid. Clint Capela is considered within reach at $5.7 million and, as such, is expected to sit pretty high on the Lakers’ target board.”
The Lakers are in desperate need to upgrade either center position, and Capela is one of the top and realistic options for the team. It is clear that Capela will not return to the Hawks, and teams like the Lakers are highly interested in him.
Los Angeles has been mentioned as a potential destination for Capela. He could be of great use to the Lakers, as he provided rim protection and a sort of a lob threat for Luka Doncic.
Although Capela is no longer the player he used to be, he could still be of solid use, and he won’t be as costly either. The 31-year-old could be willing to take a pay cut to secure a multi-year contract with a team like the Lakers.
The Lakers could always opt for the trading route, which may be their best bet; however, if they can sign Capela and make a trade for a younger and more reliable center, then they would be in a great position at the center spot moving forward.
