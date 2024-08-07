Lakers Eyeing Trade, Former LA Guard Won't Be Criminally Charged, LeBron James Injury at Olympics
The NBA offseason has reached a lull as the Olympics continue and teams take a break before training camp gets underway. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to vie for the gold medal in the Paris Olympics, the Lakers' brass continues to look for ways to potentially upgrade the roster.
While it's unlikely the Lakers make a move in the immediate future, there are tons of rumors floating around regarding potential trade targets. Additionally, a former Lakers guard won't be criminally charged for an incident this past season, and the Lakers have found another way to honor Kobe Bryant at the Crypto.com Arena.
Finally, James suffered a minor injury during the Olympics quarterfinal matchup against Brazil.
Heres' all the latest Lakers headlines:
Lakers Reportedly Interested In Trading For Star Big Man
The Lakers are reportedlty interesred in trading for big man Jonas Valunciunas, who they weren't able to sign this offseason. Valunciunas signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Washingon Wizards in free agency and will be eligible to be traded in December. Read more here.
Former Laker Will Not Face Criminal Charges After Controversial Sideline Incident
Former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley won't face criminal charges for a sideline incident that took place during this past year's postseason while he was with the Milwaukee Bucks. Beverley was suspended for four games by the NBA, but won't serve the suspension as he signed overseas in Israel. Read more here.
Kobe Bryant Earns Yet Another Honor at Lakers Arena
The Lakers have found another way to honor Kobe Bryant. Shortly after his second statue with his daughter was revealed, the Lakers announced that the 11th Street entrance at the Crypto.com Arena has been renamed the "Kobe Bryant Entrance." Read more here.
LeBron James Suffers Injury at Olympics, Gets Stitches
Lakers superstar LeBron James was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow during the United States' dominant 122-87 win over Brazil in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics. He provided an update on his status after the bloody injury. Read more here.
