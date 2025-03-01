More Details Emerge About Lakers Failed Trade For Pistons' Jalen Duren
The Los Angeles Lakers were in need of a starting center once they got rid of Anthony Davis. Shipping him to Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic meant that they didn't have a center that they trusted.
Los Angeles thought they had a trade agreed to in order to get Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. They ended up rescinding the trade after they had Williams go through a physical.
After failing him, the Hornets vehemently disagreed with the Lakers' decision. They think that Williams is healthy enough to play and healthy enough to be in that trade.
The Lakers ended up trying to trade for another center before they were trading for Williams. They ended up trying to trade for Jalen Duren, the starting center for the Pistons.
Obviously, that's not a trade that ended up happening. More details have emerged about the trade that didn't end up working out.
According to Jovan Buha, the Pistons had no interest in moving Duren. They think he is one of their young pieces who is part of their core.
Detroit has obviously made the right decision to keep him. The Pistons are now sixth in the Eastern Conference.
The Lakers are still in need of a starting center. They will have to address that need in the offseason now that the trade deadline has long passed.
Los Angeles might not even need a different center in order to compete for an NBA title this year. With Doncic on the roster, they have raised their ceiling, even if the defense isn't as good.
The Lakers are playing some good basketball right now. They have won 11 of their last 13 games, and that was even before they acquired Doncic.
Los Angeles is going to be one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the NBA when Doncic completely gets comfortable playing with the rest of the team.
Duren is averaging 11 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He is also shooting almost 70 percent from the field.
