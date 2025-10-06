Lakers’ Final Home Game Tickets Skyrocket After LeBron James Announcement
Ticket prices for the Los Angeles Lakers' final home game of the 2025-26 season have gone through the roof after superstar LeBron James' announcement on X (formerly Twitter) Monday, per TickPick.
"The decision of all decisions," James' post read. "October 7th. 12pm EST."
James also included a tag, #TheSecondDecision, a callback to his 2010 television special, which announced which team he would play for in the 2010-11 season. James was a free agent for the first time in his NBA career in 2010, and the prospect of bringing in one of the league's best players brought significant attention to James.
This post could be something harmless, such as an ad; however many fans have speculated the Second Decision will be James' way of announcing his final NBA season, certainly an impactful title worthy of the occasion. The forward is entering his 23rd season of professional basketball, which will set a new NBA record.
James will turn 41 years old midway through the season, and while he is still putting up comparable numbers to stars across the league, retirement doesn't seem too far off for the NBA's All-Time leading scorer. He has largely avoided giving a concrete answer regarding his retirement all offseason.
“I don’t know when the end is," James said during the Lakers' media day Sept. 29, "but I know it’s a lot sooner than later.”
James has spent the last seven seasons with the Lakers and brought a championship to LA in 2020. He's averaged 26.6 points per game throughout 419 games with the Lakers, and has been an All-Star in all of his Lakers seasons.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka also spoke about James' future as a Laker and his potential retirement, and hopes for the future Hall of Famer to remain a Laker for the rest of his playing career.
"We would love if LeBron's story is to retire as a Laker," Pelinka said.
James' contract with the Lakers ends after the 2025-26 season, so no matter what his 'Second Decision' may be, he may be on his way out come the offseason.
