Lakers’ LeBron James Teases Big Decision Coming on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James teased that he has a massive decision he will be making on Tuesday.
He posted this video via X with the caption: "The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm PST."
What James is going to say or do is unclear. It's possible he's hinting at a potential announcement about his future. It's also possible this is an advertisement.
For what it's worth, Amazon Prime Day starts on Tuesday, and James starred in an Amazon Prime commercial earlier in the year. However, it is worth noting he didn't put #ad in the post.
The video James posted is a play on his 2010 "The Decision," when he was deciding where to go as a free agent. It was a television special aired on ESPN in early July 2010, where James announced which team he would join for the 2010-11 season.
James chose the Miami Heat, shocking the entire basketball world. He played at South Beach for the next four years before returning to Cleveland, where he played another four years.
In this video, James is wearing the exact same outfit he did 15 years ago.
The 40-year-old superstar is close to the end of his career rather than the beginning. He is set to enter his 23rd season in the league, and all eyes will be on him as they usually are.
However, this time around it is different. Many are wondering if this will be James' final season playing basketball. It's perfectly normal to think that, even though he is still playing at such a high level.
The 21-time All-Star is coming off a season in which he was named to the Second-Team All-NBA. In 70 games last season, James averaged 24.4 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from deep in 34.9 minutes of action.
There are numerous questions surrounding James as the Lakers enter this crucial season. LA has championship aspirations this season; however, it could be James's last in the NBA or at least with the Lakers.
James is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and regardless of his age, he will be a hot commodity in the open market.
