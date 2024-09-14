Lakers Finally Make Free Agent Signing, Add Standout Big Man Defender
After rumor spread that the Los Angeles Lakers were the clubhouse leads for his services, Shams Charania of The Athletic now reports that L.A. has agreed to sign free agent center Christian Koloko, per Koloko's agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports.
Terms of the deal have yet to be divulged, though it does seem like his addition has been made in part to compensate for the injury absences of power forward/center Christian Wood and perhaps forward Jarred Vanderbilt heading into the season. The Lakers currently have all 15 of their standard roster spots and all three of their two-way contracts occupied, so the club would need to cut or flip a player to free up space. Given that there was a race between the Lakers, L.A. Clippers, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors for Koloko's services, it does seem likely that he at least will get a two-way contract, and will not be relegated to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal.
Center Colin Castleton and forwards Armel Traore and Blake Hinson are L.A.'s current two-way players. Given that Koloko would seemingly be an upgrade over Castleton, he may get the boot — if Koloko is inking a two-way deal with Los Angeles, that is. Two-way players can only suit up for 50 regular season contests with their NBA squad, and generally are toggled between that team and its G League affiliate, in this case the South Bay Lakers in El Segundo. They must have their contracts converted to standard deals to partake in the playoffs.
If the Lakers wanted to ditch a rostered player, Wood or disappointing big man Jaxson Hayes — both of whom are inked to veteran's minimums, though Wood can spread the floor and thus adds another theoretical dimension to two-big lineups with Anthony Davis that Koloko or Hayes would not — would seem like the obvious fits on the Lakers' standard roster.
This marks a homecoming of sorts for Koloko. Born in Douala, Cameroon, the 7-foot-1 big man spent his high school years in the San Fernando Valley — at Birmingham in Van Nuys, and Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth — before heading to Arizona for college. Koloko grew into a dominant force by his last year at Arizona, 2021-22, earning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pac-12 honors for his efforts. He was selected by the Raptors with the No. 33 pick near the top of the 2022 NBA Draft's second round.
He appeared in 58 games (19 starts) for Toronto as a rookie, averaging 3.1 points on 48 percent field goal shooting, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in just 13.8 minutes a night. Koloko missed the entirety of the 2023-24 season due to a blood clot problem, but was finally medically cleared in July, per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca. Toronto had waived him midseason to open up a roster spot.
Now 24, Koloko is an intriguing, defense-first center with a reported 7-foot-5.25 wingspan. He still needs to given the official green light by the league’s Fitness-to-Play panel.
