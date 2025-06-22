Lakers Forward Emerges as Leading Trade Candidate
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be active in the trade market this offseason. It's really the only way that they can help improve their roster because of how little cap space they have to sign free agents.
Los Angeles needs a center. They need an upgrade from what they had in Jaxson Hayes, and they have to figure out a way to get someone who can help fix their defensive issues.
One Lakers player could end up being a contract that they use to help get a center or some other defensive upgrade in the frontcourt. That player is Maxi Kleber.
Read more: Jeanie Buss Legacy Following Historic Lakers Sale
Kleber was brought to L.A. during the Luka Doncic trade. He was the other player that the Lakers acquired in that deal. He didn't play a single regular-season game for the Lakers this year.
Kleber only played five minutes for the Lakers this year, and that was in Game 5 of the first round against the Timberwolves. He's clearly not someone they are planning a future around.
In fact, Kleber is one of the leading candidates on the team for the Lakers to put in a trade. His contract could be attached to make the numbers work for a bigger player.
Los Angeles has to figure out what they want to do at the center spot. Kleber is not the answer at that spot because of his injury history and how bad he is at defense.
Kleber's expiring contract is something that is valuable to trade for the Lakers. He is due to make $11 million next year, so he can be thrown in as an extra salary.
More Lakers news: Former Lakers Star Metta World Peace Reacts to LeBron James' Defense Comments
The Lakers won't be able to add much to the roster in free agency, so a trade is more likely to happen. Finding the right players to fit what they want to do.
It's unclear what kind of player the Lakers will be able to get, but they have several tradable contracts. They should be in a position to improve the roster before the season starts.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Blockbuster Trade Could Give Lakers Massive Frontcourt Reinforcements
Former Lakers Star Metta World Peace Reacts to LeBron James' Defense Comments
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.