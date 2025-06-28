Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Speaks Out on Aggressive Draft Plan
The Los Angeles Lakers decided to make an interesting move by trading up ten spots in the second round of the NBA Draft. They did so in order to draft Adou Thiero out of Arkansas.
Los Angeles was surprisingly aggressive with that trade, especially because it put them in the second apron of the luxury tax. It was a move that not a lot of fans saw coming.
GM Rob Pelinka took a lot of criticism for the move, especially because it now limits their ability to improve the roster before the season starts.
Pelinka explained his aggressive draft strategy following the selection of Thiero in the second round.
"We were super aggressive to begin the day, knowing that we didn't have a first-round pick. Adou was projected by our scouts as a first-round talent. So we were able to turn 55, which is a late second-round pick, into a high second-round pick to pick a player we had projected in the first round."
Pelinka thinks that this was a trade that was worth it based on the value that their scouts found in Thiero. He believes that the move to put them into the second apron was worth drafting him.
If that's truly how Pelinka thinks, then the Lakers better have him be part of the rotation sooner rather than later. In order to make the trade worthwhile, he needs to crack the rotation in the next year or two.
Los Angeles is now handcuffed in their ability to improve the roster in free agency. They now have to make salaries match exactly if they are going to make trades.
Trading for players is the only real way to make an improvement on the roster heading into next season. That's how they are likely going to get a starting-caliber center.
Pelinka is going to keep making bold moves if he thinks that makes the team better. He knows his job might not be so secure now that they have a new owner.
It seems that Pelinka has a vision for the roster as they head into the final years of LeBron James.
