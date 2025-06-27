Lakers' Bronny James Confirmed for Summer League
The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. It was the pick that made NBA history because it allowed LeBron James to play with his son.
Early in the season, it was the first time that a father and son had played on the court at the same time. They did that very early in the year, just to get the spectacle out of the way.
Bronny spent most of the year in the G-League so that he could develop. He will continue to develop this year as he fights for a regular rotation spot in the NBA.
James will have a chance to make the Lakers this season with a strong performance in the Summer League. He will play in the Summer League for the second year in a row.
In fact, James will play in his first Summer League game against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. It should be a well-viewed Summer League game.
James was able to take a lot of shots in the G-League last season, putting up over 16 shots per game. He won't be able to shoot nearly as much if he's able to make the Lakers this season.
The Lakers do need players who can defend on the perimeter. James is known as a good defender, even though he's a bit on the smaller side. His three-point shot got better at the end of the season, as well.
Los Angeles is hoping that James can have a strong showing in Summer League. That would show some level of development from last season as a rookie.
James is going to be the player that everyone watches in Summer League. The Lakers only drafted one player this year, and he was a second-round draft pick.
Dalton Knecht might be on the Summer League roster as well. Even though the Lakers don't seem to be committed to his future, he could showcase himself for other NBA teams that might be interested in trading for him.
