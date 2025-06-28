Lakers' LeBron James Not Expected to Take Pay Cut: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the roster before next season. In order to do that this offseason, they will likely have to make trades because of how dire the cap situation is with the roster.
Right now, the Lakers are in the second apron of the luxury tax because of a trade they made to move up ten spots in the second round of the draft. They sent cash to the Bulls in order to facilitate that trade.
The Lakers were hoping that LeBron James might be generous enough to take a pay cut this year to help them out. It doesn't look like that's going to happen.
James is one of the most expensive players in the league, and it's hard to make a case that he doesn't deserve it. He has been one of the best players in the league for quite a while.
James is expected to pick up his player option worth $53 million.
That means that the Lakers will not be getting any kind of cap relief for next season to improve the roster around James. Both sides are to blame for that.
There's no reason that Rob Pelinka should be making a trade in the second round that puts the team into the second apron. Unless he is working on another trade, that one makes no sense.
The Lakers shouldn't have to rely on James taking a pay cut to put a decent roster around him. Pelinka should have managed the cap better to prevent that issue from arising.
At the same time, James has made plenty of money over the course of his career. Taking a minor pay cut now wouldn't be the hardest thing for him to do.
James can't complain about the roster next season because of the fact that he didn't shed a little bit of salary to help the team out. Trades are now much harder to make for them, now that they are in the second apron.
James has proven that he can still play at a very high level, even at his advanced age.
