Lakers Have Long Shot to Land Coveted Three-Time All-Star Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the few teams that will be active with the looming trade deadline. They made a significant trade last week, and it is a move that should bring them closer to the team they want to be by the end of the season.
Los Angeles is arguably a move away from being contenders, at least in the Western Conference. The Lakers could take various paths a month from now, but they are unlikely to choose the All-Star route to bolster their roster.
The Lakers are looking to bolster their roster with depth instead of finding another star, which is why they are long shots to land three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal.
Oddsmakers from Bovada Official have the Lakers with the eighth-best odds to land Beal in a potential trade.
The eight teams in front of the Lakers are the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Chicago Bulls, with the best odds at +350.
Things between the Suns organization and Beal are not well. The Suns recently benched him, and according to reports, the move might not have been based on performance alone; it could have been a calculated move to pressure him to waive his full no-trade clause.
Beal is in his second year in Phoneix. After he joined the Suns in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2023, many believed it was a move that would put the Suns over the top alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
However, injuries, lack of cohesion, and underwhelming performances have kept the Sun from reaching its full potential.
Beal is a great player, but he certainly wouldn't fit with the Lakers' current plans. The Lakers are looking for a point guard or wing depth as they have the pieces to make another move to bolster their roster.
Even if the Lakers seriously wanted to pursue Beal, the Suns would likely do their best to make them overpay.
The 31-year-old has struggled to stay healthy over the past handful of seasons, although he has been one of the best scorers of basketball over the past decade.
Beal is averaging 17.8 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three in 23 games and 33.3 minutes.
