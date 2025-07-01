Lakers Targeting Celtics Champion in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are at the forefront of the basketball world. They have yet to make any impactful moves through the first 24 hours of free agency.
It is clear as day that the Lakers need to bolster their roster, especially at the center position. The Lakers currently lack depth in that position, but that could change soon.
The Lakers have had their eye on many centers, and one of them has become a serious option for them.
According to Dan Woike and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Celtics champion Al Horford is a serious option for the purple and gold.
"Sources tell me and @DanWoikeSports that Al Horford is also under serious consideration by the Lakers (in addition to the Warriors). As he says below, this might take some time."
Although Horford is 39 years old, he remains a highly sought-after big man in this free agency class. He is coming off a season in Boston, one where he was load-managed.
In the season, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from deep across 60 appearances in 27.7 minutes per contest.
Another center on the Lakers’ radar is recently bought-out big man and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton. At just 26 years old, Ayton is drawing strong interest across the league, and Los Angeles is expected to be among the teams making a serious push to land him in free agency.
Meanwhile, Horford is also a name to watch. The 39-year-old has played seven seasons in Boston across two separate stints and has been a steady presence throughout. In his time with the Celtics, Horford has averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and a career-best 38.8 percent from deep.
Though the Lakers are reportedly eyeing Horford as a possible addition, they’re far from the only team interested. Boston is expected to make a strong effort to retain their title-winning big man, and other contenders may also enter the mix.
Over the course of his career, Horford has suited up for the Celtics, Hawks, 76ers, and Thunder, earning a reputation as one of the most dependable veterans in the league.
