Lakers Notes: LA Engaged in Trade Talks, Targeting Celtics All-Star, Major Free Agency Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are actively engaged in trade talks to acquire a center. The front-court is the most obvious area for improvement on the roster, as a relatively weaker free agency class may not bring a perfect fit to L.A.
Additionally, there is a center on the rival Boston Celtics who is potentially someone of interest to the purple and gold. He doesn't quite match the age range of the ideal big man, but his veteran experience and expansive knowledge of the game would help mold some of the younger players in the locker room should a deal arise.
Finally, free agency rumors are already heating up as the phones are likely ringing off the hook around the league. A former Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies guard is the latest player linked to the Lakers as they are reportedly expected to try and put pen to paper.
