Cooper Flagg Names Lakers' Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in All-Time List
As the old adage goes, game recognizes game.
The hoopla surrounding Cooper Flagg is immense. He's one of the most highly-touted prospects to come into the NBA over the last two decades. Many believe he's the best American prospect to come from the collegiate ranks since Anthony Davis entered the league from Kentucky in 2012.
Flagg was taken No. 1 overall in this year's NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. In a fortuitous bounce of the ping pong balls, the Mavericks were given a lifeline to reset in the inexplicable wake of trading Luka Doncic to the Western Conference rival Los Angeles Lakers.
Flagg met with the Dallas media the day after being selected. When asked which four NBA players (past or present) would appear on his personal Mount Rushmore list, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James were two of the names (along with Larry Bird and Michael Jordan).
Having grown up in New England, it's not surprising for Flagg to appreciate Bird given what Larry Legend accomplished for the hometown Boston Celtics. The adoration for Jordan is self-explanatory. With all of that said, it is somewhat fascinating to see a kid from Maine mention Bryant as one of his four-best players considering Flagg grew up on the opposite side of the U.S. in Celtics country.
James is the only current player on the list, and as such Flagg will get a chance to square off versus one of his favorite players.
But before that can happen, Flagg will feature in the Summer League against the Lakers on July 10. Julian Reese and Eric Dixon will be two names tasked with trying to slow down the prodigious wing as he likely makes his debut in front of what should be a fantastic atmosphere chock-full of Lakers fans making the short flight/drive from Southern California and all surrounding areas with transplants that bleed purple and gold.
Flagg showed immense maturity during his only year at Duke in which he led the Blue Devils in most major statistical categories en route to a Final Four appearance. Given Flagg's age coupled with Bryant's respect for the Duke program and Coach Mike Krzyzewski, the deceased Lakers legend likely would've been a massive supporter of the young wing.
