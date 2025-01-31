Lakers HC JJ Redick Slams 10-Minute NBA Quarter Idea
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has long been known for his openness to change and willingness to explore new ideas for the league.
Since taking the reins in 2014, Silver has consistently emphasized that the NBA should be adaptable, even if it means rethinking some of its longstanding traditions. His approach to leadership has fostered a culture of inclusivity, with an emphasis on fresh perspectives during Board of Governors meetings.
"I want to take a fresh look at everything," Silver once said, underscoring his commitment to evolution without compromising the integrity of the game.
Silver's recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show revealed some of the boldest ideas that have come up in discussions. When asked about the wildest change the league has considered, Silver floated the notion of shortening quarters from 12 to 10 minutes.
This proposal, he argued, could help align the NBA's format with global basketball standards.
"The NBA is the only league that plays 48 minutes," Silver explained. "I’m a fan of four 10-minute quarters. Putting aside what it means for records and things like that, I think that a two-hour format for a game is more consistent with modern television habits."
While Silver's thoughts were hypothetical, he pointed out that shortening games to 40 minutes could create a more consistent global basketball experience, especially as the NBA continues to expand its international reach.
He also noted that, from a broadcast perspective, the current 2-hour-and-15-minute game could be streamlined to a 2-hour presentation, making it more appealing to TV audiences.
"Incidentally, if you went to a 40-minute game... it would be the equivalent of taking like 15 games off the season," he said.
However, not everyone is on board with the idea.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach and former player JJ Redick voiced his opposition to the proposal, stating:
“Not a fan. That’s not a good idea. We are the premier league, in the NBA. Why are we conforming to anyone else?”
Redick’s stance highlights the deep tradition of the 48-minute game and the NBA’s distinctive identity, which some feel should remain unaltered.
Silver has made other significant changes during his tenure, such as introducing the NBA's play-in tournament, implementing new rules to combat "load management," and pushing for greater social justice awareness.
Still, while he continues to welcome innovative ideas, he is mindful of maintaining the league's history and the impact of any alterations.
As for the 10-minute quarter idea, Silver acknowledged it would be a "dramatic change" and not something that could be implemented quickly.
“Something like that would have to be talked about over time,” he said, indicating that the discussion is far from a foregone conclusion.
While it’s uncertain whether this particular change will ever come to fruition, Silver’s openness to dialogue about the future of the NBA ensures that the league will continue to evolve, even if only in small increments.
