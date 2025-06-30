Lakers Heavily Impacted After West Rival Lands Coveted Trade Target
The Los Angeles Lakers tried to solve their issue at center by trading for Mark Williams at the trade deadline this year. He seemed like a perfect fit for their roster needs.
Instead, the Lakers vetoed the trade after getting a look at his physical. That meant that the Lakers had to go without an impact center for the rest of the season.
That ended up hurting them against the Timberwolves in the playoffs. They lost that series largely because they couldn't keep them off the rim. Now, Williams now plays for a different Western Conference team.
Williams was traded to the Phoenix Suns, meaning that they felt like his knees were good enough for them. The Lakers didn't like what they saw from his knees or his back in the physical they gave him.
The Suns also got Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks from the Rockets after unloading Kevin Durant, meaning they will be more frisky to deal with, as well.
The bigger issue for the Lakers is that they let Williams go to a different Western Conference team after passing on him at the deadline. Now, Williams will play the Lakers four times per year.
It's a mistake that they could go to regret if they can't find a suitable center in the offseason. Los Angeles will likely have to make a trade of their own if they are going to upgrade at that spot.
Los Angeles is going to be disappointed if Williams suddenly starts to be healthier throughout the rest of his career. When he's on the court, he can be a pretty dominant player.
Williams is a good lob-catcher and a great rebounder. He can also protect the rim. Those are all skills that the Lakers are looking from their center alongside Doncic.
How the Lakers fill that hole in their roster remains to be seen. They are in a financial pickle now that they are in the second apron after a second-round trade.
This season with the Hornets, Williams averaged 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in just 44 games played.
