Lakers Injury News: Rui Hachimura Status Upgraded Ahead of 76ers Match
In this story:
The Los Angeles Lakers could welcome back their starting forward, Rui Hachimura, for Tuesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Hachimura has been upgraded to probable prior to their matchup against the Sixers.
The Athletic’s Jovan Buha shared via X.
Hachimura missed the last two games due to left calf soreness. If all goes well prior to tip-off, he will be on the court for his 38th game of the season.
This story will be updated...
Published