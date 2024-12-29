Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura Statuses Revealed for Kings Game
While 20-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James will be held out for L.A.'s Saturday night tilt against the Sacramento Kings, five-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has seen his status upgraded to available, reports Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Buha adds that starting forward Rui Hachimura and reserve point guard D'Angelo Russell are also available.
It had previously been reported that Davis would be put through the paces of his standard pre-game warm-ups with the intention of playing. Now, it's official.
With James sidelined due to a lingering illness (he and Hachimura both missed the team's practice on Friday while sick, but Hachimura is giving it a go), Buha reports that reserve guard Gabe Vincent will join head coach JJ Redick's first five, alongside typical starters Austin Reaves, Max Christie, Hachimura and Davis. The group's record together this year is 0-1.
Davis has been dealing with a left ankle sprain, while Russell has a sprained left thumb.
Second-year reserve guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain) continues to sit. Rookie guard Bronny James and second-year forward Maxwell Lewis were both on assignment with the Lakers' G League squad, the South Bay Lakers, as they did battle against the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBAGL affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.
Despite South Bay falling 93-90 to Cleveland, both James and Lewis had big nights.
James scored a South Bay-best 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor (3-of-5 from 3-point range) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out five dimes.
Lewis logged a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double, although he had a shooting night to forget, connecting on just 4-of-17 field goal attempts, along with 2-of-2 foul line shooting.
Forward Jarred Vanderbilt and center Christian Wood have yet to make their season debuts from an offseason right foot surgery and left knee surgery, respectively.
For Sacramento, only two-way players Isaiah Crawford and Mason Jones, plus rehabbing rookie guard Devin Carter, are unavailable, as all are on assignment with the Kings' G League club, the Stockton Kings.
The 13-18 Kings, who just fired head coach Mike Brown (he's been replaced with Doug Christie on an interim basis), are actually favored against the 17-13 Lakers sans LeBron James by 3.5 points, per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network.
